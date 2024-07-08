NATO matters more than ever to America’s role in the world

The war in Ukraine is an important test. A Ukrainian defeat would make NATO’s job much harder and much more expensive, placing Russian forces on Poland’s, Slovakia’s, Hungary’s, and Romania’s doorstep and setting in motion a refugee wave without parallel in modern history. The solution isn’t simply to spend more on military assistance to Ukraine. NATO also should remove the myriad restrictions—such as denying important long-range systems to Kyiv and prohibiting targeting Russia’s hinterlands—that force Ukraine to fight the war with one hand tied behind its back. People on both sides of the Atlantic want to see peace. However, the only path to a durable peace lies in securing Ukraine’s future through NATO membership as soon as the war is finished.