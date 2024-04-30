Nato prepares to face Russia—and problems of its own
Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 30 Apr 2024, 10:37 AM IST
SummaryTroops from member countries train for shoulder-to-shoulder fighting, while disputes over spending and additional members plague the alliance.
ADAZI MILITARY BASE, Latvia—NATO troops from 14 nations amassed last month in a wooded area here to take part in the alliance’s biggest military exercise since the Cold War. Once again, the focus was Russia.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less