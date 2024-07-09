NATO summit puts Biden’s fitness under a microscope
Lara Seligman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Jul 2024, 11:24 AM IST
SummaryThe president faces a pivotal test in the three-day event that opens Tuesday.
WASHINGTON—The White House once hoped the NATO summit that opens Tuesday would showcase President Biden’s leadership of the trans-Atlantic alliance and his differences with Donald Trump. Instead it has become a pivotal test of his fitness for a second term.
