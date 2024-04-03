NATO turns 75 facing an old foe and new squabbles
Dan.Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST
SummaryCreated at the Cold War’s dawn by the U.S. and 11 allies, NATO now strains to unify 32 members.
BRUSSELS—NATO, fresh from a bruising fight over Sweden’s accession, turns 75 on Thursday amid a new spat over who should next lead the military alliance.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less