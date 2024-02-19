Navalny’s Death Crowns a Long-Running Campaign Against Kremlin Critics
Alan Cullison , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 19 Feb 2024, 10:31 AM IST
SummaryThe Kremlin has killed or exiled a long list of opponents so that Russians see no alternative to Putin.
The death of Alexei Navalny eliminates the last opposition figure inside Russia with enough political heft to be seen as a possible leader, marking the culmination of a long-running Kremlin campaign to kill or force into exile any possible alternatives to President Vladimir Putin.
