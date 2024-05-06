BJD leader and close aide to Naveen Patnaik, VK Pandian, on Monday said that Patnaik would once again be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Odisha on June 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that June 4, the day the assembly election results will be announced, marks the “expiry date" of the BJD government in Odisha.

Interestingly, Pandian made the claims even though the first phase of voting for 28 out of 147 seats is yet to take place. Phase 1 of the state assembly polls will take place on May 13.

"With the blessings of the people, CM Naveen Patnaik will take oath as CM for the sixth term on June 9. The swearing-in ceremony will take place between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm on June 9," reported ANI, quoting the BJD leader VK Pandian.

The Odisha assembly elections, along with voting in 21 Lok Sabha seats, will be held simultaneously in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

Naveen Patnaik is contesting from the Hinjili Assembly segment in Ganjam district.

On May 6, addressing his first election rally in the state in Berhampur, Modi urged people to give a chance to the BJP to make Odisha the number one state in the country.

"Odisha needs a CM who understands Odia language and culture," said Modi while taking a dig at BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"The BJP will form a double-engine government here after the ongoing elections. The expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, 2024," Modi was quoted as saying.

The Prime Minister said that the BJD is sinking, the Congress is a spent force, and the BJP is the only ray of hope for the people. He added that the BJP has elevated a daughter of Odisha to the highest post in the country.

