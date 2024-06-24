Naveen Patnaik's BJD withdraws supports from BJP in Rajya Sabha: ‘Determined to agitate if…’
BJD president Naveen Patnaik instructed his party's nine Rajya Sabha MPs to be a strong opposition in the upcoming session. They will raise issues like special status for Odisha, coal royalty revision, poor mobile connectivity, and low bank density in the state.
BJD president Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with his party's nine Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday and asked them to emerge as a "vibrant and strong" opposition in the Upper House of Parliament during its upcoming session that would begin on June 27.