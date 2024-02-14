Nawaz Sharif names brother Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan PM, daughter Maryam Nawaz as Punjab CM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif announced that Nawaz Sharif will be the party's candidate for the Prime Minister and Maryam Nawaz will be the candidate for the Punjab Chief Minister's position.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, for the position of Pakistan Prime Minister. He has nominated Maryam Nawaz for the post of Punjab Chief Minister, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.
