Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in for another term on October 17, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground in Panchkula Sector 5 at 10 am, the party said in a statement on Saturday, October 12. According to the reports, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and chief ministers of some BJP-ruled states will attend the swearing in of Nayab Singh Saini. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP leader Sanjay Bhatia had earlier said that the swearing in ceremony will be a big event and smooth arrangements will be made for the people. “We have come to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony. Chief Ministers of nearby states and some Union ministers will also attend it," he said.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “We have got the nod of the prime minister and on October 17, the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers will take place in Panchkula." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP had indicated during the Assembly election that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, would be its choice for the top post if the party won the state.

Haryana election results: The Haryana election results were announced on October 8 and the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. Three independent MLAs from Haryana, Devender Kadyan, Rajesh Joon and Savitri Jindal have also extended their support to the BJP. The Congress won 37 seats.

The JJP and AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured the farmers in the state that it is his government's commitment to buy crops at MSP and deposit the money directly in the accounts. He also said that the Haryana government is youth welfare-oriented.

“...So far we have bought 5.73 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the state of Haryana at MSP...and also lifted it and along with this we have also bought about 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of millet and it is our commitment that we will buy the farmer's crop at MSP and deposit the money directly in the accounts. Today I and all our MLAs were on inspection in the mandis, we will not let any farmer face any problem," he said.