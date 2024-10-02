As Maharashtra gears up for assembly elections, Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP has approached the Supreme Court to block Ajit Pawar's camp from using the 'Clock' symbol.

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections which are likely to be held in the month of November, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) has moved the Supreme Court to prevent Ajit Pawar camp from using the ‘Clock’ symbol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes amid NCP(SP) leaders demanding that both the factions of the NCP be treated equally, as only Sharad Pawar camp was given a new poll symbol.

According to Bar and Bench, the plea said that the rival faction leveraged upon the existing confusion in the minds of the people due to a long-standing association between the ‘Clock’ symbol and the Petitioner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest application was filed on September 25.

The plea further stated that confusion would potentially be greater in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Live Law reported the NCP-SP camp has urged apex court to issue directions to Ajit camp to apply for a fresh symbol for the limited purpose of contesting the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on October 15. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the case.

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar along with several other MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government, leading to a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founded by his uncle, Sharad Pawar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, had 'clock' as its election symbol before the split.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission allotted the NCP name and the 'clock' symbol to Ajit Pawar camp in the month of February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whereas, in March, Sharad Pawar faction was allowed to use 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as its name and ‘man blowing turha' (a traditional trumpet) as its symbol by the Supreme court.

The top court had earlier observed that the name and photographs of Sharad Pawar cannot be used by the Ajit Pawar faction for political gains.