Om Birla receives support from YSRCP in rare Lok Sabha Speaker contest against K Suresh
The Lok Sabha will witness a rare election for the Speaker's post – the first since 1976 – as Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh has been made the opposition candidate against NDA nominee Om Birla.
The YSR Congress Party, led by former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to support Kota MP Om Birla in the Lok Sabha speaker post election taking place on June 26. The Lok Sabha will witness a rare election for the Speaker's post – the first since 1976 – as Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh has been made the opposition candidate against NDA nominee Om Birla.