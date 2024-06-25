The YSR Congress Party, led by former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to support Kota MP Om Birla in the Lok Sabha speaker post election taking place on June 26. The Lok Sabha will witness a rare election for the Speaker's post – the first since 1976 – as Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh has been made the opposition candidate against NDA nominee Om Birla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the YSRCP support, Om Birla now has the support of 4 more Lok Sabha members, reports NDTV. Now with the support of YSRCP, Om Birla is likely to get the votes of 297 Lok Sabha MPs, clearing the way for him to takeover as the Lok Sabha speaker again.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh failed to give an assurance on the opposition party’s claim to the Deputy Speaker's post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, as the Congress nominated eight-term member Kodikunnil Suresh for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the opposition to reconsider its decision.

In the Lok Sabha, the Speaker is elected through a simple majority vote. This means that more than half of the 543 members present in the house must vote in favor of a candidate for them to be elected as the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

In the 543-member Lok Sabha, the NDA commands a decisive majority with 293 MPs, while the Opposition bloc is represented by 234 legislators in the lower House of Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With numbers in favour of the NDA, Om Birla is set to become the Lok Sabha Speaker for a second term. Om Birla was first elected to Lok Sabha in 2014. He was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha when he returned as an MP from Kota.

While elections to the Speaker's post were common before Independence, the position of the presiding officer of the Lok Sabha has witnessed contests only thrice in Independent India – in 1952, 1967 and 1976.

