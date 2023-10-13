Need to overcome trust deficit for peace and economic stability : PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a crisis of trust globally, due to ongoing conflicts, will have to be overcome for peace and economic stability, and urged lawmakers worldwide to work together to fight terrorism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at the inauguration of the ninth G20 parliamentary speakers summit in the capital, Modi said a divided world can’t provide solutions to challenges faced by the humanity, and that there was an urgent need of wider participation in global decision making.

“I have always believed that governments are formed by majority, but the country is run by consensus. Our parliaments and this P20 forum can also strengthen this sentiment", the Prime Minister said adding the efforts to improve this world through debate and deliberations will definitely be successful. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The global economy, which is slowing down, has been impacted by the war in Ukraine and the recent conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, leading to price volatility and commodity shortage.

"This is the time of peace and brotherhood, a time to move together. This is a time for growth and well-being of all. We have to overcome the global trust crisis and move forward with human-centric thinking," he said.

"We have to look at the world in the spirit of One Earth, One Family, One Future," he said, adding that the importance of a wider-participation in global decision-making was behind the proposal to include the African Union in G20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the G20 Leaders' Summit held in New Delhi last month, African Union was granted permanent membership in the Group of 20 largest economies (G20) worldwide.

Under prime minister Modi's leadership, India has established itself as a prominent advocate of the Global South, highlighting its issues, difficulties, and aspirations.

