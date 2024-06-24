'Abolish NEET exam': Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi amid paper leak row, says ‘this will help…’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to abolish NEET exam due to paper leak row, calls for action against irregularities. Education Ministry defends NEET-UG 2024 exam, says malpractices were localized. CBI files FIR for alleged irregularities in NEET exams.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo (TMC) Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to ‘abolish’ the NEET examination. A row erupted after several students secured perfect scores and a paper leaked on the immensely competitive nation examination.