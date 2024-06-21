NEET, UGC-NET 2024 row: ‘Millions of dreams…,’ ABVP, other RSS affiliates express unease over NTA role
NEET, UGC-NET 2024 row: The Union Education Ministry on June 19 cancelled the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (NET) after concerns were raised about the exam's integrity. The UGC-NET 2024 was conducted on June 18 across 317 cities of the country.
The controversies around UGC-NET and NEET-UG, the two important national level examinations have led to unease in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other RSS affiliates including its student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), according to a report in Indian Express.