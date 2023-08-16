Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday, speaking about the official renaming of the Nehru Memorial Library as the Prime Minister's Museum and Library, said that the heritage belongs to all.

"The heritage belongs to all. It is a good thing that the museum belongs to all the Prime Ministers. Now, the museum tells us about the contributions made by our Prime Ministers till now. It is an honour to all of them", said Bhatt while speaking to ANI.

Notably, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society with effect from Monday by the Centre.

PMML vice-chairman A Surya Prakash while taking to X, earlier known as Twitter confirmed the same.

In mid-June, during a special meeting of the NMML Society, it was resolved to change its name to PMML Society.

The Culture Ministry then said that it had decided to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.

Meanwhile, reacting to the opposition's remark on the same, the Union Minister said, "This is a democratic country. So, all the Prime Ministers till now are honourable to us. The opposition should not have this narrow thinking. This is a major thing that the government has done".

Earlier today, slamming the central government, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can never take away the gigantic contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru in the country's freedom struggle.

Taking to 'X', Ramesh wrote, "From today, an iconic institution gets a new name. The world-renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) becomes PMML—Prime Ministers’ Memorial Museum and Library. Mr Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest-serving Prime Minister. He has had a single-point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy."

"He has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve. But he can never take away Nehru's gigantic contributions to the freedom movement and his towering achievements in building the democratic, secular, scientific and liberal foundations of the Indian nation-state, all of which are now under assault by Mr Modi and his drumbeaters," the Congress leader added.

Additionally, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit, speaking to ANI, said, "This is nothing else but a reflection of a frustrated mindset. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was our first PM. An institution was named after him and a museum was built to showcase his tenure in the country's highest office. If you (Centre) had to name institutions on other PMs, you could have done it."

