Nehru Memorial Library row: ‘Heritage belongs to all’, says Union Minister Ajay Bhatt2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Notably, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society with effect from Monday by the Centre.
Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday, speaking about the official renaming of the Nehru Memorial Library as the Prime Minister's Museum and Library, said that the heritage belongs to all.
