Tendering his resignation, Bose wrote, "I have chosen to take this critical step on a significant date for the Bose family which is the 134th birth anniversary of my grandfather Sarat Chandra Bose, the elder brother, mentor and comrade-in-arms of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. the Bose Brothers, Sarat and Subhas Bose, as they are popularly called, stood for an inclusive and secular ideology for independent India."

On his resignation from the BJP, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew, Chandra Kumar Bose said, “In 2016, I had contributed to the BJP. I was inspired by the leadership of Narendra Modi. My principles are in line with my grandfather Sarath Chandra Bose and his younger brother Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose... Their principles were that they saw every religion as Indian... They fought against the politics of division and communalism... I gave many proposals to the state and central leadership in BJP regarding the Bengal strategy... But, they never implemented my proposals even when they thought it was useful... When none of my proposals are accepted, then it doesn't make sense to be with this party... I am not able to work... So I thought being with this party was a negative action... I clarified it to JP Nadda, my good wishes are with the party. But they should unite all communities..."