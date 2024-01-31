​Netanyahu Puts Political Survival Ahead of Tough Decisions on Gaza

The U.S. and key Arab governments want the Palestinian Authority, which runs parts of the West Bank and is Hamas’s main rival in Palestinian politics, to oversee Gaza. That’s anathema to much of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party—and especially to his far-right coalition partners, who want Israel to reoccupy and resettle Gaza. Israel’s Defense Ministry rejects that, saying Palestinians must run Gaza. It wants to see a plan enacted as soon as possible, fearing that achievements in the war effort could be rolled back due to a political vacuum in Gaza that allows Hamas to reassert itself.