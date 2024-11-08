Netanyahu wanted Trump back. But the Middle East has changed since 2016.
Shayndi Raice , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Nov 2024, 03:19 PM IST
SummaryThe region looks different than when Donald Trump first took office, and so does Trump’s inner circle.
TEL AVIV—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies celebrated Donald Trump’s win, assuming the former president’s return to the White House will bring it with the kind of support for Netanyahu’s policies that characterized Trump’s first term in office.
