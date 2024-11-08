Netanyahu wanted Trump back. But the Middle East has changed since 2016.

“Trump did many things that were supportive of Israel and that the Israeli government wanted but they didn’t require a huge degree of American commitment," said Michael Koplow, chief policy officer for the New York-based Israel Policy Forum, a pro-Israel think tank that advocates for a two-state solution. “This time around, the Israelis now for over a year have been getting huge amounts of U.S. support and the longer the fighting in Gaza and Lebanon continues, the more that is going to have to continue. That gets blown up exponentially if there is increasing conflict between Israel and Iran."