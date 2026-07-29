New anti-paper leak bill passed in Lok Sabha amid Opposition uproar

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 29 July, by a voice vote, with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government asserting that the legislation reflects its willingness to strengthen safeguards against examination malpractice based on past experience.

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, with stricter punishment, was introduced in the House by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on 27 July, days after large-scale student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as the education minister.

The anti-paper leak bill was passed in the Lok Sabha amid a charged debate marked by protests over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for firing on students at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, Delhi.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish dedicated fast-track courts in every state to exclusively hear paper leak cases, while requiring investigations to be completed within two months.

It also proposes substantially tougher penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines of up to ₹50 lakh for those convicted of leaking examination papers. Organised paper leak syndicates could face fines of up to ₹10 crore, underscoring the government's effort to strengthen deterrence and safeguard the credibility of public examinations.

The debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was marked by sharp political exchanges after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ordering police action against students during the CJP-led anti-paper leak protests.

Amit Shah was not present in the House when the remarks were made. Gandhi alleged that the use of force against protesters had been authorised at the highest level, prompting strong objections from the Treasury benches.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded that Gandhi substantiate his claims, while BJP and NDA members accused him of making unverified allegations and called for an apology. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also reminded members that accusations made in the House must be supported by evidence.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the amendments to the anti-paper leak bill demonstrate the central government's commitment to ensuring the integrity, transparency and credibility of public examinations.

Defending the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government had acted swiftly in the NEET paper leak case and remained committed to strengthening the integrity of public examinations.

Jitendra Singh further said the proposed amendments reflected the government's willingness to learn from experience and continuously improve the legal framework to curb examination malpractice.

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Citing official data, Singh told the House that 52 FIRs have been registered since the anti-paper leak law came into force in 2024, while the rate of suicides linked to paper leaks has declined in recent years, which he described as an encouraging indicator of the law's impact.