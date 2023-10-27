New Speaker Mike Johnson Gets ‘Grace Period’ as He Reboots House

For many House Republicans, all is right with the world. The question now is how long Speaker Mike Johnson’s honeymoon period will last.

After 22 days of tussling, more than a dozen House speaker candidates, three failed nominees and one successful floor vote, House Republicans briskly resumed operations this week under newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R. La.), trying to put the weeks of dysfunction behind them.

Johnson, whose name was emblazoned in gold letters on the wood sign hanging over the entrance to the speaker's office within hours of his election Wednesday, met with the Prime Minister of Australia Thursday and later, President Biden. The House voted on amendments to an energy and water spending bill, passed it, and adjourned until mid-next week.

In a prime-time interview on Fox News that evening, he laid out how he plans to address emergency Israel aid separately from Ukraine, and put down a marker on the looming spending fight with Democrats this fall, while taking a shot at Biden’s age and acuity.

“The House is back in business," he said.

For many House Republicans, all is right with the world, three weeks after the ouster of Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif), with many brushing aside the existential fears that built during the party's crisis. The question is how long Johnson's honeymoon period will last and whether the party could end up in a similar bind down the road: Republicans still have a thin 221-212 majority, sharp intraparty divisions and a rule allowing any single member to call a vote to remove the speaker.

“It’s all been worth it. It was sort of a dam-breaking experience when we finally came to Mike Johnson," Rep. Dan Bishop (R., N.C.) said Thursday. “He is winsome, charming, smart, affable, seriously committed to ideas."

The squabbling that had some members considering extreme measures such as the possibility of a power-sharing deal with Democrats ended abruptly. The tensions over leadership, trust and policy that had undone McCarthy nine months into his leadership were reset.

"Mike Johnson has a grace period here," said Rep. Thomas Massie (R., Ky.). "It'll be at least 30 days before we get stabby again."

Democrats said that while some Republicans might want to minimize the recent fighting, their divisions over ideology and strategy would be harder to ignore when the next set of legislative deadlines appear. The government’s current funding expires next month, and GOP lawmakers are split over how to approach aid for Ukraine, much less negotiate with Democrats, who control the Senate and White House.

“Reality‘s going to hit very quickly," said Rep. Ami Bera (D., Calif.).

As the new Johnson era got under way, some House Republicans scoffed at the idea that the process was tough on them and played down the importance or anxieties of the chamber's three-week hiatus.

“I’m sitting in a room, an air-conditioned room or a heated room, and I get to eat pizza and have a cold drink any time I want," said Rep. Tim Burchett (R., Tenn.), one of the eight House Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy. He gave several TV interviews after one meeting holding a takeout box of BBQ leftovers. “Where else in the world is that, you know, stressful?"

“It didn’t take very much time for us to come together and unite and that’s what we’ve done over the last couple of days," said Rep. Nancy Mace (R., S.C.), who also voted to oust McCarthy earlier this month.

For others, the tensions of the past few weeks were going to take longer to forget.

The time since McCarthy’s ouster was “jarring—and I’ve been around this place a long time," said Rep. Patrick McHenry (R., N.C.), a McCarthy ally who served as speaker pro tempore until Johnson was elected. “It takes a little time to get past it."

Long meetings full of venting and secret ballots had left GOP lawmakers cranky as they struggled to find someone who could secure enough votes to get elected on the floor. Some lawmakers milled around in so-called Dad jeans and sneakers. Staffers wheeled in pallets of snack food and soda.

Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern (R., Okla.), who has owned McDonald's restaurants, delivered the restaurant's burgers to his colleagues. He ran for speaker twice, but dropped out both times—in the same day.

House Republican women noted they had been wise enough to keep their names out of the roster of those trying to wrangle such an unruly bunch as the House GOP.

“This is an exercise in futility," Rep. Stephanie Bice (R., Okla.) said at one point Tuesday. “Why would any of the women want to put ourselves out there?"

And for those lawmakers who had previously opposed hard-line conservative Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Ohio), many were still stinging from the threats directed toward them at the urging of activists and conservative media figures.

“I want to hold people accountable," said Rep. Don Bacon (R., Neb.), who said he and his wife received so many threats after he expressed opposition to Jordan that she slept with a loaded gun. “Some people are in denial that they’re somewhat responsible for this," he said.

Lindsay Wise and Katy Stech Ferek contributed to this article.

