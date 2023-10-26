New Speaker Mike Johnson’s To-Do List: A Looming Funding Deadline and Israel, Ukraine Aid

WASHINGTON—The House is back open for business. But getting legislation through it—much less agreeing with the Democratic Senate and President Biden—won’t be easy for brand-new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, with major deadlines less than a month away.

After 22 days of GOP infighting, the Louisiana Republican secured his post Wednesday without any opposition from his fellow House Republicans. That unity will be tested soon, with lawmakers facing a slew of policy and political challenges, including a government funding deadline in three weeks, aid requests for Israel and Ukraine and a farm bill that has already expired.

It will mark the first time that Johnson, who until recently was the vice chair of the House Republican conference, will be the top negotiator with Democrats on behalf of a group of Republicans still divided over both ideology and political tactics.

“In terms of being able to effectively legislate in divided government—that part of this job is going to make getting elected speaker look kind of easy," said Rep. Steve Womack (R., Ark.), a longtime member of the House Appropriations Committee, which writes spending bills.

The most immediate deadline facing Johnson is the expiration of the government’s current funding on Nov. 17. In a letter sent to House Republicans earlier this week, Johnson mapped out a timeline for immediately bringing the GOP-crafted spending bills that haven’t yet passed the House up for votes.

But because the House will need to reach an agreement with the Senate and White House—widely seen as infeasible for all 12 bills within the next three weeks—Johnson said House Republicans may need to buy themselves more time by passing a stopgap spending measure that would continue current funding levels either into mid-January or mid-April, depending on Republicans’ preference. The goal would be to eliminate the year-end pressure that often compels Congress to pass a massive spending package in a rush before Christmas.

“We all understand that our next Speaker must be prepared to negotiate from a position of strength with the Democrat-controlled Senate and White House," Johnson wrote in the letter.

Such stopgap measures have been fiercely opposed by the hard right flank of the House GOP conference, fueling some of the anger toward former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.), who was ousted earlier this month after passing the most recent short-term spending patch to avert a government shutdown.

View Full Image The House passed a resolution affirming support for Israel on Wednesday. PHOTO: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

Many lawmakers believe Johnson will have a little more leeway next month with conservatives who celebrated his ascension to power this week.

Rep. Chip Roy (R., Texas) said he would be open to a short-term spending patch in service of a longer-term goal of reducing federal spending. “It just depends on how it’s structured, framed and whether it’s tactical," he told reporters.

While some lawmakers held out hope they would be able to pass and negotiate individual spending bills before the mid-November deadline, others acknowledged that was likely unrealistic.

“If you think somehow we’re going to be able to wrap everything up in three weeks-ish, yeehaw. God bless you," said Rep. Mark Amodei (R., Nev.) “If you really want to act like the majority over here, part of that is calendar realities."

Democrats said that so far, the individual spending bills passed with GOP support in the House aren’t getting them closer to a viable bipartisan compromise.

“There’s a view that we can do these individual bills the way we were doing before this chaos—I think that’s futile," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee. DeLauro said there wasn’t enough time to deliberate on each individual bill. “That ship sailed, my friend."

One unusual dynamic that could complicate spending negotiations is a provision included as part of last summer’s debt limit deal that says if the government is being funded by a stopgap spending measure on Jan. 1, automatic across-the-board cuts known as a sequester would kick in, hitting the military hard. The provision would cut current spending by 1% beginning in April 2024.

Johnson will also have to contend with complicated intraparty dynamics in navigating the Biden administration’s request for $106 billion in emergency funds for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the U.S. border. There is broad bipartisan support in Congress for aid to Israel, following the deadly attacks by Hamas earlier this month. The first measure Johnson brought to the House floor Wednesday was a resolution affirming support for Israel and condemning Hamas that passed 412-10.

But some Republicans are skeptical of new funding for Ukraine, and have suggested it may need to be paired with tighter border security and changes to immigration policy. Johnson voted against $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine in September.

“I believe that he will get to Ukraine aid, but it’s going to come at some hard negotiating," said Rep. Don Bacon (R., Neb.) “The president’s going to have to make his case."

The White House separately requested on Wednesday additional funding, including $23.5 billion in disaster relief for the Maui wildfires, floods in California and Vermont and other natural disasters.

The five-year farm bill, meanwhile, lapsed at the end of September. Johnson in his letter said he hoped to pass the farm bill in December and begin negotiations with the Senate as soon as possible.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson (R., Pa.) said he hoped to pass the next full five-year bill then. Many other lawmakers expect Congress will have to pass an extension of current farm bill programs while they hash out both internal disagreements over spending levels and partisan fights over contentious programs like food assistance.

A budget blueprint from the time when Johnson chaired the Republican Study Committee, which represents a spectrum of House conservatives, proposed saving billions by cutting spending on programs designed to help support farmers who grow major commodities.

“Agriculture is very important in Republican districts," said Rep. Frank Lucas (R., Okla.), a former House Agriculture Committee Chairman, noting he was confident Johnson would take a different approach now. “It’s one thing to be the leader of a particular niche group here in Congress. It’s another thing to be a leader of the United States House."

Write to Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com and Lindsay Wise at lindsay.wise@wsj.com