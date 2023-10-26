New Speaker Mike Johnson’s To-Do List: A Looming Funding Deadline and Israel, Ukraine Aid
Kristina Peterson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST
SummaryWith just over three weeks until a potential government shutdown, Johnson takes over GOP negotiating duties with Democrats
WASHINGTON—The House is back open for business. But getting legislation through it—much less agreeing with the Democratic Senate and President Biden—won’t be easy for brand-new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, with major deadlines less than a month away.
