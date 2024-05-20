New Taiwan president swings at China—but pulls punches—in first speech
Joyu Wang , Austin Ramzy , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 May 2024, 12:19 PM IST
SummaryLai Ching-te gave a carefully calibrated inauguration speech that reflected his delicate status at the fulcrum of tensions between the U.S. and China.
TAIPEI—Taiwan’s new president said the island democracy would serve as a “helmsman of global peace" under his watch in a carefully calibrated inauguration speech reflecting his delicate status at the fulcrum of tensions between the U.S. and China.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less