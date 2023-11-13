New US Speaker Mike Johnson's 2-step plan fails to impress his Republicans as govt shutdown looms
Mike Johnson may soon find himself in the position where he needs Democratic votes to keep the government open. The ongoing partisan gridlock was accentuated by fractures within the narrow 221-212 House Republican majority.
US News: Newly elected speaker Mike Johnson might have acquired the seat and the gavel, however, disciplining the conservative Republican hardliners seems like the herculean tasks his predecessor faced.
