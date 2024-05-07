New York seeks to block pistols that can be modified to fire like machine guns

Proposed legislation in New York could make the state in the nation the first to block gun makers from selling pistols if they don’t take measures to prevent them from being able to be converted to fire like machine guns.

The bill is set to be introduced Tuesday. It was drafted in response to the growing use of the attachments, called “pistol converters" or “Glock switches," that are placed on popular semiautomatic pistols such as those made by Glock, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, a Democrat who represents a Brooklyn district.

The devices, about the size of a thumbnail, allow shooters to fire all the rounds in a magazine by just holding down the trigger, similar to a machine gun. The New York legislation highlights growing concern by police over the increased use of Glock switches in shootings—and killings—across the U.S.

Democrats have controlled both houses of the New York Legislature since 2019, and have approved several gun-control laws, some of which were also sponsored by Myrie. They include a red-flag law, which prevents the purchase or possession of firearms by people who might hurt themselves or others; statutes to criminalize ghost guns, which are firearms made with 3-D printers; and a ban on bump stocks, which allow semiautomatic rifles to fire like machine guns. Lawmakers returned Monday to the state Capitol in Albany for the five remaining weeks of their annual session.

Any new legislation would likely face legal challenges from gun-rights groups and gun companies arguing that such a law would impose an undue burden on gun makers because of the misuse of their product.

Myrie said the legislation doesn’t name Glock, but he wrote the bill to address Glock pistols because they are easily convertible for machine gun-like fire. The converted guns increasingly have been used in crimes, he said.

“This is an attempt by New York to protect our constituents," he said. “Other gun makers do not have this problem. This is a refusal-to-address-an-issue problem."

A spokeswoman for Glock, which has U.S. headquarters in Georgia, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Under the bill, “Any person, dealer, firm, partnership, or corporation" that sells, transports, or ships “as merchandise a convertible pistol" would be committing a felony.

The legislation would exempt the sale of such guns to law enforcement or the military. Current Glock handgun owners wouldn’t be affected.

Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, a pro-Second Amendment group, said such legislative proposals show that many politicians don’t understand how guns operate. Many Glocks are already in civilian hands across the country, he said. If Glock did modify its gun to prohibit the switches, “I guarantee you there’s an engineer out there or a self-taught gunsmith out there who is going to work a way around it," he said.

The legislation is trying to punish a company for someone misusing its product and it is a step “more and more down the road to complete banning of Glock firearms," he said.

The bill would be the first of its kind in the nation, according to the group Everytown for Gun Safety. Officials at the group, which helped draft the legislation, said Glock switches were a national problem contributing to gun violence.

“Glock’s handguns are uniquely susceptible to being easily converted into illegal machine guns, making them a weapon of choice for criminals seeking to spray hundreds of bullets and inflict maximum damage," said Nick Suplina, senior vice president for Law and Policy at Everytown for Gun Safety. “This legislation is about putting Glock on notice."

Glock switches are easy to install and have sold for between $50 and $100. They also can be manufactured on 3-D printers. Many Glock switches have been imported to the U.S. from other countries.

A lawsuit was filed in March by the City of Chicago, Everytown for Gun Safety’s legal arm, and others against Glock, which alleged that Glock “unreasonably endangers Chicagoans" by making a gun that can be easily converted to fire like a machine gun.

Jimmy Vielkind contributed to this article.

Write to Cameron McWhirter at Cameron.McWhirter@wsj.com