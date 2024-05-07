New York seeks to block pistols that can be modified to fire like machine guns
SummaryA bill in the state Legislature would prevent sales of guns that can be converted with ‘Glock switches.’
Proposed legislation in New York could make the state in the nation the first to block gun makers from selling pistols if they don’t take measures to prevent them from being able to be converted to fire like machine guns.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more