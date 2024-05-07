New York seeks to block pistols that can be modified to fire like machine guns

Democrats have controlled both houses of the New York Legislature since 2019, and have approved several gun-control laws, some of which were also sponsored by Myrie. They include a red-flag law, which prevents the purchase or possession of firearms by people who might hurt themselves or others; statutes to criminalize ghost guns, which are firearms made with 3-D printers; and a ban on bump stocks, which allow semiautomatic rifles to fire like machine guns. Lawmakers returned Monday to the state Capitol in Albany for the five remaining weeks of their annual session.