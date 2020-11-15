'Anguished by his demise': PM Modi condoles death of BJP leader Kailash Sarang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Sarang who died at a hospital in Mumbai. Condoling his death, PM Modi said Kailash Sarang will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader.

"Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP's progress.Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier informed that the mortal remains of Sarang will be brought from Mumbai to Bhopal on Sunday where he will be cremated with full state honours.

"Kailash Sarang's mortal remains will be brought from Mumbai to Bhopal at 9 am tomorrow. It'll then be taken to his residence for people to pay last respects. It'll be brought to the BJP office at 2.30 pm. He'll be laid to final rest with full state honours at 4 pm," Chouhan tweeted.

श्रद्धेय कैलाश सारंग जी ने अपना सम्पूर्ण जीवन जनसंघ व भारतीय जनता पार्टी एवं समाज के पीड़ित वर्ग के उत्थान को समर्पित कर दिया था।



उनके रूप में कर्तव्यनिष्ठ, कुशल संगठक, समाजसेवी, लेखक, पत्रकार, कवि, शायर क्या-क्या नाम दूं; को आज हमने खोया है। उनका अवसान मेरी व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 14, 2020





85-year-old Kailash Sarang was suffering from age-related ailments.

