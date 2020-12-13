'Article 370 has gone forever and will never come back': Anurag Thakur

"Farooq Abdullah says he will seek China's help. Mehbooba Mufti says she will take the help of Pakistan, the country that gave us terrorism. They say they will bring back Article 370, but I say Article 370 has gone forever and will never come back," Thakur said while speaking at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, ahead of the sixth phase of the DDC election scheduled to commence tomorrow.