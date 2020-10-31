'BJP will provide 19 lakh jobs': Nadda's dig at Tejashwi's 10 lakh jobs promise

In the run up to the Bihar Assembly elections, all political parties are promising jobs for youth if voted to power.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party national president and BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda took a swipe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his 10 lakh government jobs promise.

Addressing an election rally in Sonpur, Nadda said, "They say they will give 10 lakh jobs. We say that we will give 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar. In Atmanirbhar Bihar, the people of Bihar will not do jobs, they will offer jobs. That is the kind of development we will bring."

It seems that the political parties are promising jobs to people in unprecedented numbers.

'We know how to create employment'

The BJP national president said that a medical college is coming up in Chhapra and it will lead to the opening up of around 500 medical stores, 10 diagnostic centres and at least 4-5 coaching institutes. "We know how to create employment. It's not like you come into power and give 10 lakh jobs," Nadda said.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav had promised to give 10 lakh government jobs in Bihar if he comes to power.

Even, the BJP, in its manifesto, for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar promised '10 lakh government jobs', and generate 19 lakh job opportunities in an attempt to weaken opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

JP Nadda also took a dig at the RJD's election symbol asking a cheering crowd whether it want LEDs or lanterns.

"When I was the Health Minister and Narendra Modi ji was the Prime Minister. In four years, we gave 11 medical colleges to Bihar. We worked on construction of roads and highways and electrification of railway tracks," Nadda said.

"The BJP government spent over ₹3,000 crores on the welfare of farmers, ₹1,000 crores on education, ₹600 crores on health. Around ₹1,200 crores are being spent on Chapra medical college, which will be a world-class and state of the art establishment," he added.

The BJP chief also highlighted that ₹54,000 crores were spent on the construction of highways, ₹13,000 crores for roads and ₹2,700 crore on airports in Bihar.

The BJP is contesting the Bihar polls in alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). The JD(U) is contesting on 122 seats and BJP on 121 in the 243-member state Assembly.

The first phase of Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections was held in 71 assembly constituencies on 28 October. The remaining 172 assembly constituency of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will go for polls two more phases -- 3 November and 7 November -- and the results of the elections will be declared on 10 November.

With agency inputs

