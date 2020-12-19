After high-profile TMC rebel leader, Suvendu Adhikari and several others switched to the BJP on Saturday at a rally in Medinipur, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah said that people are leaving Trinamool Congress because of the misrule, corruption and nepotism of Mamata Banerjee.

Hitting out at the West Bengal Chief Minister, Shah said, "You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi. Give 5 years to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we will make Bengal Sonar Bangla".

On desertions from TMC, the Home Minister said, "By the time elections arrive, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in the party."

Shah further added, "Mamata didi says the BJP takes people from other parties. I want to remind her of her days in Congress. You [Mamata Banerjee] did the same when you left Congress and made TMC. When people of Bengal are coming with BJP to transform the state of Bengal, why is she worried? This is just the beginning. These people are leaving your party wilfully. Didi has changed it into appeasement, family fiefdom and tolabaazi. People do not get central government benefits."

"I want to ask the youth of Bengal - What is your fault? Why is there no development in Bengal? I want to ask the farmers of Bengal - Why are you not receiving the ₹6,000 annually that is being sent by PM Modi?" Amit Shah asked at the Midnapore rally.

Adhikari joins BJP; 9 MLAs, 1 MP also change sides

Ex-aide of Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP and thanked the party and Amit Shah for welcoming him into the saffron party. Addressing the rally, Suvendu Adhikari said, "I have a long association with the BJP."

Two-time TMC MP from Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency Sunil Mondal also joined the BJP. He has been vocal about his differences with the party's leadership over the last few days.

Among the MLAs who switched over to the BJP are five from the TMC.

TMC MLAs Banasri Maity, Silbhdrada Dutta, Biswajit Kundu, Sukra Munda and Saikat Panja took up the saffron flags at the mammoth rally at the College Grounds here.

MLA Dipali Biswas, who had won the Gajole seat in 2016 on a CPI(M) ticket but joined the TMC in 2018, was also inducted into the BJP. She has not resigned as a CPI(M) MLA.

Haldia's CPI(M) MLA Tapasi Mandal, Tamluk's CPI MLA Ashok Dinda and Congress MLA from Purulia Sudip Mukherjee also joined the BJP at the rally.

Former TMC MP Dasarth Tirkey also joined the BJP.

Several district-level leaders of the TMC, Left and Congress, including former minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, also changed sides and joined the BJP.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via