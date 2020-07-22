'Crime virus' more active than coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today said that "crime virus" spread by criminals is more active than coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

"The way heinous crimes like murder and those against women are continuing unabated, it is clear that instead of law and order, jungle raj is prevailing in UP. Crime virus of criminals is more active than coronavirus in UP. People are fed up and the government must address this issue," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

पूरे यूपी में हत्या व महिला असुरक्षा सहित जिस तरह से हर प्रकार के गंभीर अपराधों की बाढ़ लगातार जारी है उससे स्पष्ट है कि यूपी में कानून का नहीं बल्कि जंगलराज चल रहा है अर्थात् यूपी में कोरोना वायरस से ज्यादा अपराधियों का क्राइम वायरस हावी है। जनता त्रस्त है। सरकार इस ओर ध्यान दे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 22, 2020

Her tweet came hours after a Ghaziabad-based journalist, who was shot in the head by some assailants, succumbed to injuries early in the morning today.

On Monday, the BSP chief criticised the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central government for their Covid-19 response. The BSP supremo said that coronavirus cannot be controlled by "jugaad" but by making a "proper arrangement."

"It is a matter of concern how COVID-19 pandemic is unfolding in Uttar Pardesh, which has the largest pool of poor and backward people in the country. The state and central government must take notice of this situation. Coronavirus cannot be controlled by jugaad but by making a proper arrangement," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.





