'I'm not here to sell vegetables, I am CM': Gehlot roasts Pilot

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday described his former deputy Sachin Pilot as a “worthless’ person, “doing nothing", but said he raised no question over it in the party’s interest.

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday described his former deputy Sachin Pilot as a “worthless’ person, “doing nothing", but said he raised no question over it in the party’s interest.

In his statement, he, however, did not name him.

In his statement, he, however, did not name him. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

He said no demand was raised to change the PCC president, a post which Pilot held for the last seven years in Rajasthan.

Gehlot said he "used to talk about conspiracy to topple his government but nobody believed that he (Pilot), having an innocent face, good command over English and Hindi and influence over the media across the country, can do this".

“Rajasthan is the only state where no demand was raised to change the PCC president in seven years. We knew that nothing is happening here. We knew he is “nikamma" (worthless) and “nakara" (idle), still we did not question this in the interest of the party," Gehlot told reporters.

"He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple government. Nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such thing. I'm not here to sell vegetables, I am CM," said Gehlot

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.