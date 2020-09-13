Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday prayed for the good health to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was reportedly admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on Saturday night.

"Just received the news about the ill-health of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I pray to God for his good health," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS (Delhi) again, nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital. "As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days," AIIMS Delhi said in a statement.

He was earlier admitted to the hospital on August 18 for post-Covid care.

On August 2, the 55-year-old had taken to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease on August 14.

He was admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of "fatigue and body ache". He left the hospital after 13 days on August 31 after the doctors said the Home Minister had "recovered".

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS had said in a statement on August 30.

