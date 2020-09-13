This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS (Delhi) again, nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital. "As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days," AIIMS Delhi said in a statement.
He was earlier admitted to the hospital on August 18 for post-Covid care.
Click on the image to enlarge
On August 2, the 55-year-old had taken to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease on August 14.
He was admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of "fatigue and body ache". He left the hospital after 13 days on August 31 after the doctors said the Home Minister had "recovered".
"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS had said in a statement on August 30.