'Khilone Pe Charcha' instead of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Rahul's jibe at PM Modi

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking about the upcoming NEET and JEE, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the aspirants wanted him to do a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' but the PM did 'Khilone Pe Charcha'. #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat," the Congress leader tweeted.

The Congress leader's remark comes after Prime Minister Modi, addressed his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme earlier today. In the programme, the Prime Minister also talked about making 'toys for the world' and highlighted the ability of India to become a 'toy hub'.

"You will be surprised to know that the global toy industry is over ₹7 lakh crores. However, India's share in the global industry is very small. It is not right for us to have such a small share, we have to work towards improving this. I urge our start-ups to 'Team up for Toys', this also matches our call for Vocal for Local," he said.

The comments of the Congress leader came even as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) are scheduled to be held in September. Notably, protests are being held by students and Opposition parties against the decision to hold the exams amid the ongoing pandemic.

Ministers from six Opposition-ruled states have also moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to postpone the exams reviewing its earlier order in the matter.

The Supreme Court had on August 17 dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

