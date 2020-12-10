The government should 'immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pakistan' if a minister has information of their role in the farmer protests , Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said today.

"If a Union minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand behind farmers agitation, then, the Defence Minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pakistan. The President, PM, HM & Chiefs of the Armed Forces should discuss this issue seriously," Sanja Raut said, news agency ANI reported.

Union Minister of State for Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday claimed that the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws had the backing of Pakistan and China.

"The farmers' agitation that is taking place in Delhi is not that of farmers. The Central government is ready to spend for the benefit of our farmers. Countries like China and Pakistan have a hand behind these protests," Danve said while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a Primary Health Centre in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

"This is an insult to the Indian farmers. The farmers are led by their own interests and do not bother about any other forces," All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said.

Farmers from across the country, mostly from Punjab and other northern states, are protesting three of the Centre's farm laws that were passed in Parliament on September by voice vote, despite objection by opposition parties.

Farmer unions have rejected the government's proposals on changes in the three farm laws and said the protest would intensify till the laws were repealed.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

