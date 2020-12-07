'Let Rajinikanth launch his party first': Stalin on actor's political entry

"Anybody can join politics, let Rajinikanth launch his party first and say what is his political policy, then I will comment on it. I came to know that he is regretting his decision of choosing Tamilaruvi Manian as his political advisor." Actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth had announced that he would launch his political party in January 2021, months ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. He said an official declaration regarding the same will be made on December 31.