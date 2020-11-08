'Living inspiration': PM Modi lauds Advani on his 93rd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his 93rd birthday and said he is a living inspiration to BJP workers and the countrymen. "Many congratulations to Shri LK Advani Ji, who played an important role in the development of the country and also took the party to the masses. He is a direct inspiration to millions of party workers as well as countrymen. I pray for his long life and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi

भाजपा को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ देश के विकास में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले श्रद्धेय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। वे पार्टी के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ ही देशवासियों के प्रत्यक्ष प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। मैं उनकी लंबी आयु और स्वस्थ जीवन की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani on the occasion of his birthday at the latter's residence on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda were also present to wish the veteran party leader who turned 93 today.

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani's residence to celebrate latter's birthday today.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also present. https://t.co/RVEDaIzhqj pic.twitter.com/sMlrarfo8O — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

Crediting the senior BJP leader for the expansion of the party's nationalistic ideology, Amit Shah extended his good wishes on Advani's birthday.

"Advani Ji not only contributed to the development of the country by his hard work and selfless service but also played a major role in the expansion of BJP's nationalist ideology. I wish him all the best on his birthday and wish him good health and longevity," Amit Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi)

आदरणीय आडवाणी जी ने अपने परिश्रम और निस्वार्थ सेवाभाव से न सिर्फ देश के विकास में अहम योगदान दिया बल्कि भाजपा की राष्ट्रवादी विचारधारा के विस्तार में भी मुख्य भूमिका निभाई।



उनके जन्मदिन पर उन्हें शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ और ईश्वर से उनके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 8, 2020





Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda also prayed for the senior leader's long and healthy life.

"Hearty congratulations to the honourable LK Advani Ji, former Deputy Prime Minister and senior BJP leader, for his dedication and principles in politics. I pray to God for your health and longevity," BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda tweeted.

LK Advani was born on 8 November in 1927 in Karachi in undivided India. After partition, his family moved to India. Advani is the longest-serving president of the BJP and is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, and then come to power in the 90s.

