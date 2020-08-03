Home >Politics >News >'Mind your business': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to Kejriwal on hooch deaths
2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2020, 06:39 AM IST Agencies

  • Punjab CM Amarinder Singh further alleged that Kejriwal's demand for the CBI probe in the hooch tragedy was nothing but a 'political gimmick'
  • The death toll in the Punjab hooch tragedy rose to 104

Chandigarh: Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the hooch tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday suggested him to 'mind his own business'.

Singh, as per Chief Minister's Office (CMO) press release, asked his Delhi counterpart to not exploit the tragic affair for reviving his "defunct" Aam Aadmi Party's stake in the state.

He further alleged that Kejriwal's demand for the CBI probe was nothing but a "political gimmick" aimed at regaining lost footfold for his party, which had lost ground in Punjab despite being the principal opposition party, the release quoted Punjab CM.

"Rather than delay the investigation and allow the trail to go cold even in the present spurious liquor case by handing over the probe to CBI, he was more interested in ensuring swift action against all those whose greed had cost the state around 100 lives," Singh said.

Demanding the CBI probe in the hooch tragedy, Kejriwal had tweeted earlier today: "Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State government needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police."

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Punjab hooch tragedy rose to 104 on Sunday with 18 more people reported dead after drinking spurious liquor, an official said.

Seventeen of the 18 deaths were reported from the worst-hit Tarn Taran and one from Gurdaspur’s Batala.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Media Adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted that the death toll in the tragedy went up to 104 with 80 casualties in Tarn Taran and 12 each in Gurdaspur’s Batala and Amritsar.

Till Saturday night, the state authorities had reported 86 casualties in the tragedy unfolding in the three Punjab districts since Wednesday evening.

