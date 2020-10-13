An argument have flared up between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the reopening of places of worship in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic .

On Monday, the Governor wrote to Uddhav Thackeray seeking re-opening of places of worship with COVID precautions. "I wonder if you're receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing re-opening or you've suddenly turned 'secular' yourselves, the term you hated?" letter stated.

"You have been a strong votary of Hindutva. You had publicly espoused your devotion for Lord Rama by visiting Ayodhya after taking charge as Chief Minister. You had visited the Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and performed the puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi," the Maharashtra Governor wrote.

He also called it "ironical" that the state government had permitted bars, restaurants and beaches to open and "on the other hand, our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown".

The Chief Minister hit back saying his Hindutva did not require a certificate from the governor. "As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn't need verification from you", Uddhav Thackeray said as tweeted by news agency ANI.

With 2,12,905 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State by COVID-19 in the country. While 12,81,896 patients have recovered from the disease in the State, 40,514 have died so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

