'Natural for MLAs to be upset, will work together,' says Gehlot as rebels return

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (ANI)

1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2020, 04:20 PM IST ANI

'We will work together. Our friends who had gone away have now come back,' says Rajasthan CM

Jaisalmer: After a month-long political crisis, which seems to have ended now, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that it is natural for the MLAs to be upset, and the "friends" who had gone away have now come back.

"It is natural for MLAs to be upset. The manner in which this episode occurred and the way in which they stayed for a month, it was natural. I have explained to them that sometimes we need to be tolerant if we have to serve the nation, state, people, and save the democracy," Gehlot told reporters here.

"We will work together. Our friends who had gone away have now come back. I hope that we will do away with all our differences and fulfill our resolve to serve the state... We will not allow BJP to kill democracy," he said.

The political crisis in Rajasthan began after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the Congress top leadership.

The session of Rajasthan Assembly is starting on August 14.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

