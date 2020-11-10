Subscribe
'One Nation One Ration Card' : Uttarakhand CM distributes digital ration cards
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

1 min read . 06:19 AM IST ANI

  • Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday distributed digital ration cards
  • Under the One Nation One Ration Card scheme, any ration card holders/beneficiaries can take ration from any PDS shop in the country.

Gairsain: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday distributed digital ration cards under 'One Nation One Ration Card' on the occasion of state formation day at summer capital Bhararisen.

Under the One Nation One Ration Card scheme, any ration card holders/beneficiaries can take ration from any PDS shop in the country.

On the 21st state formation day, Rawat prayed at a temple in Bhararisen for peace and prosperity of Uttarakhand.

While announcing several schemes for the people, he said that an international level science college will be started in Dehradun.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

