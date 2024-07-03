‘Opposition ke muh mein ghee shakkar for 1/3rd govt prophecy...,’ PM Modi takes jibe at Congress

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a jibe at Congress for '1/3rd government' comment.

Livemint
Updated12:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Rajya Sabha took a jibe at Congress for their '1/3rd government' comment. 

During his address, he said, "I would like to extend hearty gratitude to a few colleagues in Congress. Ever since the results came, I was taking note of a colleague - who was not supported by his party but he held his party's flag all alone. For what he said, unke muh mein ghee shakkar. Why am I saying this? He repeatedly said "1/3rd government". What can be a bigger truth than this? We have completed 10 years now and there is 20 more to go. So, we have completed 1/3rd, 2/3rd remains. So, 'unke muh mein ghee shakkar' for his prophecy."

Earlier on Tuesday, The opposition MPs kept shouting slogans throughout PM's speech in Lok Sabha. However, he continued his speech in Lok Sabha amid chants of ‘Justice for Manipur’ and ‘Bharat Jodo’ by the opposition members. The PM accused the Congress and its ‘ecosystem’ of insulting Hindus and plotting a ‘conspiracy’ to falsely claim Hindus were violent.

The Prime Minister urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take strict action against what happened Monday which he said was a ‘slap on the wisdom of our people and our great national traditions.' The Prime Minister, without naming Rahul Gandhi, was referring to Leader of Opposition's (LoP) speech in Lok Sabha on July 1 in which he launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an alleged ‘assault’ on the idea of India.

In his first speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi displayed posters of religious figures, including Lord Shiva, to target the ruling party. Portions of remarks from Rahul Gandhi's speech were expunged from the records of Parliament on July 2.

