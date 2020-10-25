'Our Hindutva is not about clanging utensils,' says Uddhav in Dussehra speech

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took a swipe at BJP during his party Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai.

"We are being asked about Hindutva, that why are we not re-opening temples in the state. They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that. Those questioning our Hindutva now were hiding with tail between their legs when Babri mosque was demolished," said Uddhav.

The Shiv Sena leader was referring to a letter sent by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter to him earlier this month.

Koshyari, through a letter written on Monday, had urged the Maharashtra CM to announce reopening of places of worship in the state.

He had cited that religious places have reopened in Delhi, and across the nation, without any surge being witnessed in the COVID-19 cases, and had further questioned the motive behind delaying the same in Maharashtra.

"I wonder if you're receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing re-opening or you've suddenly turned 'secular' yourselves, the term you hated?" Koshyari's letter read.

Uddhav challenged BJP to topple his 11-month-old government and said that the party should pay more attention to the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

"It has been a year now. From the day I became the CM, it was being said that the state government will be toppled. I challenge and say that if you have the courage, do it and show," said Uddhav.

GST regime has failed, PM Modi should acknowledge it and revert to old tax regime, said Uddhav.

"You are talking about giving free vaccines in Bihar. Is rest of the country Pakistan or Bangladesh? Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the Centre," he BJP.

