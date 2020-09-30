Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the "strictest action against the accused" in the Hathras gangrape case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today amid nationwide outrage over the incident.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also constituted a three-member SIT to probe the gangrape incident. A senior government official said the chief minister has also asked for conducting the trial of the case in a fast track court.

हाथरस में बालिका के साथ घटित दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना के दोषी कतई नहीं बचेंगे।



प्रकरण की जांच हेतु विशेष जांच दल का गठन किया गया है। यह दल आगामी सात दिवस में अपनी रिपोर्ट देगा।



त्वरित न्याय सुनिश्चित करने हेतु इस प्रकरण का मुकदमा फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में चलेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 30, 2020

A 19-year-old woman was brutally gangraped in a village in Hathras district on September 14. She was admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement. She died of her grievous injuries on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

The official said Secretary home, Bhagwan Swarup, will lead the SIT and DIG, Chandraprakash, and commandant PAC Agra, Poonam, will be its members.

The SIT has been asked to submit its report in seven days time, the official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via