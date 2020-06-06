'Political vulturism': RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on Amit Shah's Bihar rally on Sunday

The BJP will sound the poll bugle in Bihar with the virtual rally by the Union minister and party's senior leader Shah who will address the people of the state through video conference and Facebook live, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said, adding the party has set a target of roping in "at least one lakh people across the 243 assembly segments in Bihar" for the event, besides those who may prefer to listen to the speech on the social networking site.