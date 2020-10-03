Home >Politics >News >‘Politics, not for victim’: Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hathras
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks to the media, in Varanasi, Saturday (PTI)
‘Politics, not for victim’: Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hathras

1 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2020, 02:54 PM IST Written By Meghna Sen

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for Hathras today to meet the family of the alleged gang rape and murder victim
  • Meanwhile, ACS Home Avnish Awasthi and DGP HC Awasthy have reached the 20-year-old's house in UP's Hathras

NEW DELHI : Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Union Minister Smriti Irani targeted former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his Hathras visit today, saying it is only for politics and not for the victim.

"People are aware Congress' tactics of that is why they ensured a historic win for BJP in 2019 polls. I cannot stop a leader in a democratic nation but people understand that their visit to Hathras is for their politics and not for justice to the victim," Smriti Irani told reporters.

Few Congress workers, who were outraged by Irani’s remarks, tried to stop her car in Varanasi and were heard chanting slogans: "Smriti Irani go back" and "we seek justice". Following the chaos, several Congress workers were reportedly detained.

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras

According to reports, the Congress leader has left for Uttar Pradesh's Hathras to meet the family of the alleged gang rape and murder victim.

Rahul Gandhi on his way to Hathras
View Full Image
Rahul Gandhi on his way to Hathras (ANI)

Meanwhile, ACS Home Avnish Awasthi and DGP HC Awasthy have reached the 20-year-old's house to meet the family.

This will be Rahul Gandhi’s second attempt in three days to visit Hathras amid nation-wide outrage over the alleged gang rape case.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted in Hindi earlier today saying: "No power in the world can stop me from meeting this grieving family and sharing their pain."

After 48 hours, the village's borders were opened today. However, a top official said that only reporters were allowed.

"Rahul Gandhi is not allowed... currently the arrival of any political party leader is banned," Hathras Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena told news agency ANI. "When orders come to allow delegations, we will let everybody know," he added.

