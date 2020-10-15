Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched a campaign to tackle air pollution in the national capital and urged people to switch off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.

"Red light on, gaadi off. Delhi starts this today as a part of our campaign “Yudh, pradushan ke virudh" in our bid to tackle pollution. Lets all pledge to turn off our vehicles at red lights. Every single effort will contribute in reducing pollution," Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that there are one crore vehicles registered in the city.

If 30-40 lakh vehicles come on the road everyday and keep idling at traffic signals, it increases air pollution levels in the city, Kejriwal said.

To keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar today flagged off 50 Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR. However, the Union Environment Minister too said stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

"Only 4 per cent pollution is due to stubble burning. Ninety-six per cent of it is due to local factors like biomass burning, garbage dumping, unpaved roads, dust, construction and demolition activities etc," Javadekar said.

Meanwhile, the national capital today recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 315 at 11:10 am. The last time the air quality hit such a poor level was in February.

