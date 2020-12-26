'Some people in Delhi offer me lessons in democracy every day,' says PM Modi

New Delhi: The DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir have written a new chapter in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday, and cited the transparent election process and enthusiastic participation of voters to say it is a "moment of pride" for India.

Launching a scheme via video-conference to extend the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to all residents of the union territory, Modi also hit out at the Congress for offering him lessons in democracy while "not carrying out panchayat and municipal polls" in Puducherry, a UT where the opposition party is in power.

Modi noted that the three-tier panchayat polls were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in over a year after it became a union territory.

Attacking the Congress without naming it, he said some people in Delhi offer him lessons in democracy day in and day out, and use "abuses" for him, but they have not carried out panchayat polls in Puducherry despite a Supreme Court order.

In a recent attack on the Modi government over the farmers' agitation against the three new agri laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had claimed that there is "no democracy" in India.

The District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir have seen people winning due to their work and not names, the prime minister said.

The Centre has undertaken all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Modi said a big mistake of those who were in power for decades in the country was to ignore the development of border regions, including Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states, but his government has rectified this.

Modi launched Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, via video conferencing on Saturday and interacted with the beneficiaries of Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Interacting with Ramesh Lal, a cancer patient from Jammu, Prime Minister Modi said "Ayushman Bharat has made your life 'ayushman'. I urge you to tell everyone you meet about this scheme and its benefits."

"Today is a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir. From today all the people of Jammu and Kashmir are going to get the benefits of Ayushman Yojana. Health Scheme- This in itself is a big step. And I am very happy to see Jammu and Kashmir taking these steps for the development of its people," said PM Modi during his address.

Right now about 6 lakh families of the state were getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Scheme. After the health plan, all 21 lakh families will get the same benefit, the Prime Minister said.

"There will be another benefit of this scheme which needs to be mentioned again and again. Your treatment will not be limited to government and private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir only. Rather, thousands of hospitals are connected under this scheme in the country, you will also get this facility," he added.

